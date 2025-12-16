Steelers worked out nine players, including QB Hendon Hooker

The Steelers worked out nine players on Tuesday.

The tryouts included two quarterbacks, Hendon Hooker and Jack Plummer, who threw to tight end J.J. Galbreath, tight end Colin Granger, wide receiver Johnny Johnson, wide receiver Brandon Smith and wide receiver Chris Tyree and handed off to running backs Tre Stewart and Jordan Waters.

Hooker spent time on the Panthers’ practice squad this season, but they released him last month.

The Lions drafted Hooker in the third round in 2023, when he was still recovering from a torn ACL. He spent his first two seasons in Detroit, appearing in three games.

Plummer also has spent time on the Panthers’ practice squad.