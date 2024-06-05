Stefon Diggs believes in his QB and team as he continues chasing a Super Bowl ring

Stefon Diggs has played in 14 playoff games. His teams won seven of them, but the receiver has gotten only as close as the conference championship game.

Now with the Texans, Diggs gets a chance for a breakthrough with the third team of his career.

Houston’s NFL teams have never played in the Super Bowl, not the Oilers and not the Texans. So, both Diggs and the Texans, are seeking something they haven’t yet obtained.

“I feel like I’ve been chasing the Super Bowl since I got in the league,” Diggs said, via a transcript from the team. “To say like you get to one specific place and say this is where I want to try to win it, but this is where I’m at right now. Obviously, I believe in this team and the quarterback. Those are unspoken things that we all can assume.

“For me, chasing a ring, it isn’t like I came here to chase it. I came here to win and that starts with game one. Moving forward, of course, you want a ring. It sounds good to be like you won a Super Bowl, and you won a ring, but it takes a lot of effort and consistency. For me, I’m going to take it in one day at a time. It starts in practice. It starts in walk-through. It starts in the meeting rooms. For me, winning is always in the forefront of my brain with everything I do. It’s one thing at time, rather than jumping the gun. I don’t put the carrot before the horse.”

His trade to Houston gives the Texans one of the top trios of receivers in the league, with Diggs joining Tank Dell and Nico Collins. Diggs had 107 receptions for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns last season, while Collins made 109 catches for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns and Dell contributed 75 catches for 709 yards and seven touchdowns before fracturing his ankle.

The hardest part for C.J. Stroud might be in keeping all three receivers happy.

“I feel like that’s something I knew coming in,” Diggs said. “Before I got here, obviously, I knew that Nico had a hell of a year; Tank just got hurt, but he was going to have a hell of a year. It’s always a balance. It’s not my job to call the plays. I’ve just got to get open and catch it. For me, it is not something I would worry about. You do your job, you get the ball. I feel like this offense is one of the offenses that got a lot of horses in the stable, you know what I’m saying? You let them all loose, and we’ll figure the rest out.”