Stefon Diggs: C.J. Stroud is special, I think everyone knows that

Texans receiver Stefon Diggs is still in the early stages of building a rapport with quarterback C.J. Stroud.

But the veteran wideout knows he’s in a good situation heading into his 10th pro season.

“It’s a work in progress,” Diggs said in his Monday press conference on how his relationship with Stroud has grown. “I’m not going to say everything is perfect, but you see us kind of getting of that same page here and there. And nothing is going to be perfect. I starve for it, we grind for it, but getting on the same page play after play and that communication, that open line of communication, I feel like that’s going to really separate it seeing that we have such a small period of time. But this isn’t my first rodeo and I’m not, by any means, reinventing the well. This is the same football we’ve been playing since we were five.

“And [No.] 7 [Stroud] is special. I think everybody kind of knows that. I must reiterate it though because I’ve seen it firsthand and taking it play after play and building, so it’s a work in progress.”

Diggs, 30, has eclipsed 1,000 yards in each of the last six seasons — the last four playing with the Bills. With the Texans featuring several effective weapons at receiver, we’ll see if Diggs can keep that streak alive in 2024.