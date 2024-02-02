Stefon Diggs: Can’t tell what future holds in Buffalo, I’ll be ready no matter what

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs did not speak to reporters after the team was eliminated from the playoffs by the Chiefs a couple of weeks ago, but he broke his silence while at the Pro Bowl in Orlando on Friday.

Diggs caught three passes for 21 yards in a loss to Kansas City that ended a season that started with some uncertainty about whether he would remain with the team. Diggs left the team during their mandatory minicamp, but returned for training camp and said during the regular season that he “never really said anything about being unhappy” in Buffalo.

On Friday, Diggs was asked if he’s optimistic about the future in Buffalo and his answer stopped well short of certainty about his place in it.

“I feel like I take it day by day,” Diggs said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN.com. “Obviously, there’s a lot of changes going on, a lot of things going on. I can’t really put the carriage before the horse, you know what I’m saying? But I got a great offseason in front of me to put a lot of work in and kind of build around what we got and what we’re doing. I can’t tell you what the future holds, but I’m still being me.”

Diggs was then asked if he’s prepared to move forward with the Bills. He replied that he will be “ready to go no matter which way it goes.”

If there is going to be a change of address, it will likely come early in the offseason. Diggs’ $18.5 million salary becomes fully guaranteed a few days into the new league year in March, so it shouldn’t be too long until Diggs knows just where he’ll be come the start of next season.