Stefon Diggs limited in practice for second day in a row

Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs was a limited participant in practice for the second straight day.

Diggs is listed on the team’s injury report with a chest injury. Diggs has played in all six games this season and has 32 catches for 387 yards.

The Patriots added linebacker Marte Mapu to the report with a neck injury. He was limited along with safety Jaylinn Hawkins (hamstring), linebacker Anfernee Jennings (ankle), and tackle Morgan Moses (hip).

Edge rusher Harold Landry (ankle) and cornerback Charles Woods (knee) did not participate in practice. Landry has been out both days and Woods was limited in Wednesday’s practice.

Defensive lineman Christian Barmore (not injury related), cornerback Christian Gonzalez (hamstring), and defensive lineman Keion White (elbow) were full participants.