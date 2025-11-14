Stefon Diggs praises Drake Maye as “commander of the offense”

Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs had a big game on Thursday night, catching nine passes for 105 yards. Afterward he praised quarterback Drake Maye for being the person who makes the offense run.

Diggs said that even when other players don’t know what to do, Maye is in total control of the offense.

“Being the commander of the offense, getting everybody lined up,” Diggs said. “Sometimes I go the wrong way, I don’t do things perfect, but he has the line of communication of being the quarterback, being the leader, he’s one of the pillars of the offense that keeps us in the right spot.”

Diggs is now more than a year removed from the torn ACL that ended his 2024 season, and he said he’s back to where he wants to be both physically and mentally. And he’s developing a rapport with Maye that is paying off in a big way for the Patriots.