Stefon Diggs praises Josh Allen as an “important piece” in his career

  
Published June 4, 2024 07:56 PM

Receiver Stefon Diggs spent four seasons in Buffalo after a trade from the Vikings in 2020. After playing with six different starting quarterbacks in Minnesota, Diggs played with only one with the Bills.

He made his first, second, third and fourth Pro Bowls while with Josh Allen with the Bills, totaling 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Diggs wasn’t always happy with Allen, but now that he’s in Houston, he has only fond memories of Allen.

In his first public comments since joining the Texans, Diggs said he has “a lot of love” for Allen and called him an important “piece to my career.”

“When I left Minnesota, I was a good player,” Diggs said, via DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN. “But I always felt more for myself. I felt like I was better than that, and that I could be better than that. And kind of up to that point, I was just like, ‘Shit, I’m going to roll the dice and bet on myself.’

“When I got to Buffalo, Josh was and still is my guy. People don’t really understand what it’s like to be out there. He really embraced me. We spent a lot of time together, and I probably wouldn’t be right here if it wasn’t for him.”

Diggs said he felt “it was going in that direction” toward a trade during the 2023 season. The Bills fired Ken Dorsey after the Week 10 loss to the Broncos, and Diggs’ production tumbled in the final eight weeks of the season.

“We had some ups and downs especially after the first eight games,” Diggs said. “We got a coaching shift and different things going different ways, different schemes. You know the ups and downs of it. I kind of felt it in the air a little bit. . . . I told God to light my path and here I am. He makes no mistakes.”