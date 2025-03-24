Stefon Diggs reportedly running full speed, ahead of schedule five months after ACL tear

Free agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs visited the Patriots last week, and although he left without a contract, he also reportedly left a favorable impression about how he’s coming along in his recovery from a torn ACL.

Diggs is running full speed, getting more comfortable cutting and changing direction, and ahead of schedule in rehabbing from surgery, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

It was just under five months ago that Diggs tore his ACL while playing for the Texans in a Week Eight game against the Colts. Up to that point in the 2024 season, Diggs had 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns through eight games in Houston.

The question is whether NFL teams believe that Diggs, who will turn 32 years old during the 2025 season, can come all the way back from his torn ACL and play at the high level he achieved previously in his NFL career, when he was a 1,000-yard receiver for six straight seasons, two with the Vikings and four with the Bills. That Diggs remains unsigned suggests there are still questions about his ability to play the way he played in his prime.