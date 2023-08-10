 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

NFL: AUG 01 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Anthony Richardson ready to “showcase my talent and my ability” in first preseason game
Buffalo Bills v New Orleans Saints
Stefon Diggs says “I’m great” after being shaken up in practice
Syndication: The Tennessean
Will Levis: I’m looking forward to going out and playing

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_big10_230810.jpg
Big Ten trivia with Florio and Simms
nbc_pft_ericbeinemy_230810.jpg
Rivera’s comments on Bieniemy were ‘unnecessary’
nbc_pft_burrow_230810.jpg
How serious is Burrow’s injury?

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

NFL: AUG 01 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Anthony Richardson ready to “showcase my talent and my ability” in first preseason game
Buffalo Bills v New Orleans Saints
Stefon Diggs says “I’m great” after being shaken up in practice
Syndication: The Tennessean
Will Levis: I’m looking forward to going out and playing

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_big10_230810.jpg
Big Ten trivia with Florio and Simms
nbc_pft_ericbeinemy_230810.jpg
Rivera’s comments on Bieniemy were ‘unnecessary’
nbc_pft_burrow_230810.jpg
How serious is Burrow’s injury?

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Stefon Diggs says “I’m great” after being shaken up in practice

  
Published August 10, 2023 01:32 PM

The Bills won’t be playing wide receiver Stefon Diggs in this weekend’s preseason game and they got a reminder of why it’s prudent to be cautious with frontline players during Thursday’s practice.

According to multiple reporters at the session, Diggs went down during a drill and received attention from the team’s training staff. He limped off to the side and watched the rest of practice with his helmet off, but Diggs sent a positive update once the day’s work was wrapped up.

“I’m great,” Diggs said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com.

Edge rusher Leonard Floyd also left practice after getting hurt, but he was able to return later in the day. There hasn’t been word on the team’s plans for him on Saturday, but any concerns about his health would likely lead to them keeping him out of harm’s way.