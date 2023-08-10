Stefon Diggs says “I’m great” after being shaken up in practice

The Bills won’t be playing wide receiver Stefon Diggs in this weekend’s preseason game and they got a reminder of why it’s prudent to be cautious with frontline players during Thursday’s practice.

According to multiple reporters at the session, Diggs went down during a drill and received attention from the team’s training staff. He limped off to the side and watched the rest of practice with his helmet off, but Diggs sent a positive update once the day’s work was wrapped up.

“I’m great,” Diggs said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com.

Edge rusher Leonard Floyd also left practice after getting hurt, but he was able to return later in the day. There hasn’t been word on the team’s plans for him on Saturday, but any concerns about his health would likely lead to them keeping him out of harm’s way.