Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs won’t play in preseason opener

Anyone interested in seeing how the connection between quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs is looking after an eventful offseason is going to have to wait a little while longer.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Thursday that neither player will be on the field for Saturday’s preseason opener against the Colts. McDermott did say that most of the team’s other starters will play around a quarter.

Diggs’ departure from minicamp caused a stir after McDermott said he was “very concerned” about the wideout not being at practice and Allen said that he and others were working on things internally with the wideout. There were further reports about Diggs’ unhappiness even after he rejoined the team, but the receiver said all is well this summer.

There will be a lot of people watching to see if things remain that way in Buffalo, but any in-game evidence in either direction won’t be available this weekend.