 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Stefon Diggs absent from mandatory minicamp

  
Published June 13, 2023 07:59 AM
t42LsOomo5iN
June 12, 2023 09:07 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Von Miller’s seventh annual pass rush summit held in Las Vegas, where he gathered with Micah Parsons, Maxx Crosby, Cam Jordan, Jeffery Simmons and Bobby Wagner.

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is not in attendance as the team opens its mandatory minicamp today.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott confirmed today that Diggs didn’t show up.

McDermott said he’s “very concerned” about Diggs’ absence but did not offer any details about what the issue with Diggs is -- or whether team officials even know what the issue with Diggs is.

When Diggs failed to show for voluntary Organized Team Activities, some saw it as an indication that he was unhappy with the team, while others insisted that skipping voluntary work is no cause for concern. But with Diggs now missing mandatory work, McDermott is making clear that the team is very concerned.

A year ago Diggs agreed to a new contract that added four years and $96 million to his previous deal, and he’s currently under contract with the Bills through the 2027 season. It would be unusual for a player to become unhappy with his contract that soon into a long-term deal, but something is clearly up with the Bills’ star receiver.