Stefon Diggs trade shifts betting markets for Bills, Texans, and the MVP race

The trade of receiver Stefon Diggs from the Bills to the Texans will have an impact on the coming season. It’s already having an impact on the betting market.

The odds already have moved on various bets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Texans have seen their odds of winning the AFC South go from +135 to +115. The odds to win the AFC Championship have moved from +1200 to +900. And their odds for winning the Super Bowl have gone from +2500 to +1700.

Buffalo’s odds have gone in the other direction. The Bills are +160 to win the AFC East; they were +140. They’re +700 to win the conference; they had been +550. And they’re now 12-1 to win the Super Bowl. Previously, they were 11-1.

The move also has tweaked the MVP odds. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has gone from +1200 to +900, and Bill quarterback Josh Allen is now +800, after being +700.

Frankly, the Texans currently seem to be a better team than the Bills. Perhaps, in time, the odds will reflect that. For now, they don’t.