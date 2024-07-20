Stephen Jones: An 18-game NFL season is “probably inevitable”

Cowboys Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones thinks an 18-game NFL regular season is coming. And he thinks the players will embrace it.

Jones says that adding another game to the regular season looks like a foregone conclusion at this point. Contrary to the many claims that the players would oppose a longer season, Jones believes that when the players see how much additional money would come from an additional game, and how much of that money would go to the players, they’ll be on board.

“I’m on the competition committee. We’ve talked about this knowing that it’s probably inevitable,” Jones said on the Scoop City podcast. “I do know, at the end of the day, the players enjoy the compensation that’s coming their way, and they get, for the most part, half of every revenue dollar that comes through the door. So certainly getting paid well. We all know when we go to 18 games, our revenue’s going to jump, and certainly should only help in terms of money available to pay players and get players the compensation.”

Almost immediately after the NFL began playing 17-game seasons since 2021, talk of moving to 18 games commenced. That talk isn’t going away. The 17-game schedule is just a step on the way to what the NFL really wants, which is an 18-game season.