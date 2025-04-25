Stephen Jones says Cowboys don’t feel need to take a running back or wide receiver

The Cowboys took guard Tyler Booker in the first round on Thursday night, but there was a lot of talk about targeting a different offensive position leading into this year’s draft.

Wide receiver was a popular choice in mock drafts and there have been calls for the Cowboys to add a dynamic rookie running back as well. The latter position was the subject of a question during executive vice president Stephen Jones’s Friday appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

Jones was asked if the team felt it needed to come out of the draft with a running back and he said he doesn’t see any position as one that must be filled before the end of the seventh round.

“I like what we did in free agency,” Jones said. “That’s one of the things we like to accomplish in free agency is get some guys in and feel like we did that. We don’t really feel like we have to pick a position anywhere in terms of our depth. That’s how you make mistakes when you say ‘hey, we’ve got to draft for need here.’ I think you make mistakes that way. Don’t get me wrong, it comes into everybody’s pick when you’re looking at players but we don’t feel the need to have to reach and take a player down the line just because we need a position.”

Jones reiterated most of that view when asked if that extended to wide receivers as well.

The Cowboys signed running backs Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders as free agents and they added Parris Campbell to their receiving corps.