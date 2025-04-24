 Skip navigation
Stephen Wilson Jr. will perform the national anthem tonight

  
Published April 24, 2025 11:24 AM

Given that we know the identity of the first pick in the draft, it’s not as pressing as it otherwise would be to tune in early to the opening night of the NFL draft.

Here’s a reason to not be late.

Stephen Wilson Jr. will be performing the national anthem at Lambeau Field.

As you may or may not know (and/or may or may not care), I’m a huge fan of Stephen Wilson Jr. If you’re not familiar with him, check out his appearance with Dan Patrick — and have tissues handy.

I see him as a mix of Bruce Springsteen and Johnny Cash. Great songwriter. Great voice. Great guitarist.

It feels as if he’s on the verge of blowing up. This will be his biggest audience, in person and on TV, by far. Do not miss it.