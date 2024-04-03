Steve McMichael hospitalized again

Former Bears defensive lineman and member of the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class Steve McMichael is back in the hospital.

McMichael was diagnosed with ALS three years ago and he spent over a week in the hospital in February. He was admitted due to a urinary tract infection and then developed pneumonia and MRSA while he was hospitalized. McMichael’s family did not specify why he was back in the hospital on Wednesday.

“The McMichael family is asking for prayers, as Steve was hospitalized today,” the family said in a statement. “He is currently undergoing tests. We will update his fans and the media as more information becomes available. Thank you.”

McMichael is set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this summer in Canton, Ohio.