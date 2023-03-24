Steven Sims signs with Texans

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steven Sims signs with Texans

  
Published March 24, 2023 12:21 PM
nbc_pft_pantherstexansbuilt_230321
March 21, 2023 08:01 AM
After the Texans signed Dalton Schultz and Devin Singletary, Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate whether the Panthers or Texans have the better supporting cast for a rookie QB.

The Texans have added a receiver, signing Steven Sims.

Houston announced the move on Friday.

Sims spent the last two seasons with the Steelers. He appeared in 12 games with two starts in 2022, recording 14 catches for 104 yards. He also took 13 carries for 70 yards.

Having entered the league as an undrafted free agent with Washington in 2019, Sims has also been a return specialist. Last year with Pittsburgh he averaged 5.5 yards on 19 punt returns and 25.5 yards on 17 kick returns.

In 41 total games, Sims has caught 75 passes for 679 yards with five TDs.

Houston also formally announced the signing of tight end Dalton Schultz, who agreed to a one-year deal reportedly worth up to $9 million earlier this week.