Steven Sims signs with Texans

The Texans have added a receiver, signing Steven Sims.

Houston announced the move on Friday.

Sims spent the last two seasons with the Steelers. He appeared in 12 games with two starts in 2022, recording 14 catches for 104 yards. He also took 13 carries for 70 yards.

Having entered the league as an undrafted free agent with Washington in 2019, Sims has also been a return specialist. Last year with Pittsburgh he averaged 5.5 yards on 19 punt returns and 25.5 yards on 17 kick returns.

In 41 total games, Sims has caught 75 passes for 679 yards with five TDs.

Houston also formally announced the signing of tight end Dalton Schultz, who agreed to a one-year deal reportedly worth up to $9 million earlier this week.