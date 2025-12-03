 Skip navigation
Still day-to-day, Drake London will not practice on Wednesday

  
Published December 3, 2025 12:47 PM

Falcons receiver Drake London may get on the practice field this week, but it will not be on Wednesday.

Head coach Raheem Morris told reporters in his press conference that London will not participate in the day’s session. London is still considered day-to-day, with his work coming on the side to start the practice week.

“When he’s ready to go, we’ll put him out there,” Morris said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

London has been sidelined for the last two weeks with a knee injury.

In his fourth season, London has caught 60 passes for 810 yards with six touchdowns so far in 2025.

Atlanta’s full Wednesday injury report will be released later in the day.