Sunday Night Football: Antoine Winfield, Jamel Dean, Cade Otton active for Bucs vs. Commanders

  
Published January 12, 2025 06:56 PM

The Buccaneers are getting reinforcements for Sunday Night Football.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr., cornerback Jamel Dean and tight end Cade Otton all return to action tonight after missing time at the end of the regular season. All three were full participants in Friday’s practice.

Winfield missed the final four games of the regular season with a knee injury; Dean missed Week 18 with a knee injury; and Otton missed the past three weeks with a knee injury.

The Bucs’ inactives are all healthy scratches with defensive lineman CJ Brewer, tight end Devin Culp, wide receiver Kameron Johnson, tight end Tanner Knue, safety Ryan Neal, offensive guard Royce Newman and outside linebacker Jose Ramirez not dressed out.

The Commanders will have wide receiver Jamison Crowder (hamstring). He was questionable to play.

The Commanders’ inactives are wide receiver K.J. Osborn, quarterback Jeff Driskel, safety Darrick Forrest, cornerback Michael Davis, running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., linebacker Dominique Hampton and offensive guard Chris Paul. Driskel will serve as the emergency third quarterback.