Sunday Night Football: Bucs, Commanders tied 10-10 at halftime

The Bucs and Commanders might be playing the best wild-card game of the weekend thus far.

The teams headed into the locker room tied 10-10 at halftime.

Tampa Bay trailed 10-3 when Baker Mayfield let Mike Evans take over in the final two minutes. Evans, playing his nemesis Marshon Lattimore, had three catches for 32 yards and a touchdown on the final drive of the half. He also drew an 11-yard pass interference penalty on Lattimore in the end zone with 13 seconds left, setting up his touchdown on the next play.

Evans has five catches for 66 yards and a touchdown, and Mayfield is 9-of-12 for 108 yards and a touchdown.

Mayfield got the Bucs going on the seven-play, 74-yard drive with a Beast Mode run of 18 yards on third-and-9. He leads the team with 21 rushing yards.

Washington has outgained the Bucs 170 to 148 and could have scored on all three drives, not counting a kneel down to end the half.

On their first drive, the Commanders faced fourth-and-2 at the Tampa Bay 20, and Jayden Daniels’ pass was incomplete.

The Commanders then went 92 yards in 17 plays, burning 9:08 off the clock, on their next drive. Daniels threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Dyami Brown with 9:26 remaining in the first half.

Zane Gonzalez kicked a 52-yard field goal on the Commanders’ third drive.

Daniels is 11-of-16 for 108 yards and a touchdown and has run for 30 yards on nine carries. Terry McLaurin has four catches for 62 yards.

The Commanders list defensive tackle Daron Payne (finger) as questionable to return.