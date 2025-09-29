 Skip navigation
Sunday Night Football: Cowboys score two TDs in final 41 seconds of half to take lead

  
Published September 28, 2025 09:58 PM

The Cowboys scored two touchdowns in the final 41 seconds of the first half to take a 16-13 lead into the locker room at halftime.

In an incredible turn of events, Dallas went 95 yards in 11 plays before the half, with George Pickens catching a 28-yard pass to the Green Bay 1. Dak Prescott scored on a 2-yard run with 41 seconds to go.

The Packers attempted to add onto their 13-9 lead, but Jordan Love was sacked by James Houston, who stripped the ball and recovered it himself at the Green Bay 15. One play later, with 9 seconds left in the half, Prescott hit Pickens for a touchdown.

The Cowboys’ other points came on Juanyeh Thomas’ block of a Brandon McManus extra-point attempt, which Markquese Bell returned for a defensive 2-point conversion.

The Cowboys also have five penalties for 40 yards, three of which negated big plays: Cornerback Trevon Diggs, benched for the start of the game, had an interception nullified by a Cowboys penalty for 12 defenders on the field; Dak Prescott’s 23-yard completion to KaVontae Turpin on third-and-7 was brought back when offensive tackle Nate Thomas wasn’t lined up on the line of scrimmage; and Matthew Golden was dropped for a 7-yard loss by Donovan Ezeiruaku before the edge rusher was penalized for unnecessary roughness.

Prescott is 11-of-13 for 113 yards, with Pickens catching four for 68 and a touchdown.

Romeo Doubs has caught two touchdown passes from Love, a 2-yarder and a 1-yarder, and he has three catches for 19 yards. Love is 14-of-19 for 172 yards.

Cowboys safety Malik Hooker left with a toe injury. Although the Cowboys call him questionable to return, he could not put weight on his foot as he left the field. Cowboys running back Miles Sanders is questionable with a knee injury.

Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt also has a knee injury and is questionable to return.