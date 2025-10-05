Sunday Night Football: Ed Oliver inactive, Matt Milano active for Bills-Patriots

The Bills will have one of two key defensive contributors back on the field for Sunday night’s matchup against the Patriots.

Matt Milano is active for the contest after he was questionable with a pectoral injury. But Ed Oliver will miss a fourth consecutive game as he is inactive with an ankle injury.

Milano has not played since Buffalo’s Week 2 win over the Jets.

Buffalo’s inactives are Oliver, receiver Elijah Moore, cornerback Brandon Codrington, safety Jordan Hancock, outside linebacker Dorian Williams, offensive tackle Chase Lundt, and defensive tackle T.J. Sanders.

On the other side, outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, defensive tackle Eric Gregory, guard Caedan Wallace, receiver Efton Chism, and quarterback Tommy DeVito are inactive for the Patriots.