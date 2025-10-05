 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Sunday Night Football: Ed Oliver inactive, Matt Milano active for Bills-Patriots

  
Published October 5, 2025 07:05 PM

The Bills will have one of two key defensive contributors back on the field for Sunday night’s matchup against the Patriots.

Matt Milano is active for the contest after he was questionable with a pectoral injury. But Ed Oliver will miss a fourth consecutive game as he is inactive with an ankle injury.

Milano has not played since Buffalo’s Week 2 win over the Jets.

Buffalo’s inactives are Oliver, receiver Elijah Moore, cornerback Brandon Codrington, safety Jordan Hancock, outside linebacker Dorian Williams, offensive tackle Chase Lundt, and defensive tackle T.J. Sanders.

On the other side, outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, defensive tackle Eric Gregory, guard Caedan Wallace, receiver Efton Chism, and quarterback Tommy DeVito are inactive for the Patriots.