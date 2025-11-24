Sunday Night Football: Rams rolling Bucs, lead 31-7 at halftime

The Rams are putting on a performance fit for a team honoring future Hall of Fame defensive tackle Aaron Donald at halftime.

Los Angeles rolled Tampa Bay in the first two quarters of Sunday night’s matchup and have a 31-7 lead at the break.

The Rams scored touchdowns on each of their first three offensive possessions and added an unconventional pick-six to build a 28-7 lead. Harrison Mevis then connected on a 40-yard field goal — his first field goal of the season with L.A. — to give the club its final three points of the half.

Matthew Stafford was about as good as it gets in the first two quarters, going 19-of-23 for 210 yards with three touchdowns. His first TD was a 1-yard pass to Davante Adams and his second was a 5-yard pass to Colby Parkinson. With his 24-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams late in the second quarter, Stafford became just the fourth quarterback in league history to throw 30 touchdowns with five or fewer interceptions in his team’s first 11 games of a season — joining Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Patrick Mahomes.

Playing at an MVP level, Stafford has tossed just two picks so far in 2025.

Puka Nacua has five receptions for 80 yards while Adams has four catches for 52 yards with two TDs.

On the other side, quarterback Baker Mayfield is dealing with a left shoulder injury, but has stayed in the game. He threw a pick-six to Cobie Durant that really wasn’t the quarterback’s fault — tight end Cade Otton bobbled the pass before Durant ripped it away and returned it 50 yards for the score late in the first quarter.

Mayfield finished the first two quarters 9-of-19 for 41 yards with a touchdown and two picks. He threw an interception on a Hail Mary to end the first half, staying down in clear pain before walking to the locker room with trainers.

Teddy Bridgewater is Tampa Bay’s backup.

The Rams will receive the second-half kickoff.