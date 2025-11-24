Sunday Night Football: Rams take over NFC’s top seed, defeat Bucs, 34-7

There is a new No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The Rams got out to an early lead and kept it throughout Sunday night’s matchup, with Los Angeles coming away with a blowout 34-7 victory over Tampa Bay.

But Sunday’s loss was particularly costly for the Buccaneers, with quarterback Baker Mayfield suffering a left shoulder injury that kept him sidelined for the entire second half.

The Rams scored touchdowns on each of their first three drives and added a 50-yard pick-six from Cobie Durant, who ripped a ball away from tight end Cade Otton in the first quarter.

Matthew Stafford played at an MVP level while the game was still in the balance in the first half, completing his first 12 passes. He tossed two touchdown passes to Davante Adams and one to tight end Colby Parkinson in the first two quarters. With his third TD, Stafford became just the fourth quarterback ever to throw for at least 30 touchdowns with five or fewer interceptions in his team’s first 11 games of the season, joining Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Patrick Mahomes.

Stafford ended the game 25-of-35 for 273 yards with three touchdowns, with SoFi Stadium serenading him with chants of “M-V-P” after his third scoring strike.

Nacua caught seven passes for 97 yards while Adams had five catches for 62 yards with two TDs.

As for the Buccaneers, Mayfield’s injured his non-throwing shoulder in the second quarter. He initially was announced as questionable but did not miss a snap in the first half.

His Hail Mary, which was intercepted at the end of the second period, caused Mayfield to kneel over in pain after letting the ball go. He was announced as doubtful to return at the start of the third quarter before being downgraded to out.

Mayfield was on the sideline in street clothes for the second half with a sling on his left arm.

Teddy Bridgewater finished the contest, throwing his first regular-season passes since 2022.

Mayfield was 9-of-19 for 41 yards with a touchdown and two picks on Sunday night. Bridgewater ended up 8-of-15 for 62 yards.

With their win and the Eagles’ loss to the Cowboys, the Rams have moved up to the NFC’s top seed at 9-2 with six games left in the season. Los Angeles will be on the road in Week 13 to face Carolina.

At 6-5, the Bucs are now in danger of losing their hold of first place in the NFC South. The 6-5 Panthers — who have not yet had their bye — will play the 49ers on Monday night in Santa Clara, California. Tampa Bay will host Arizona in Week 13.