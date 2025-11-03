Sunday Night Football: Sam Darnold’s big night leads Seahawks to 38-14 win over Commanders

Sam Darnold put together a terrific night, leading the Seahawks to a blowout 38-14 victory over the Commanders on Sunday Night Football.

Darnold completed his first 17 passes on Sunday night, finishing the first half 16-of-16 with four touchdowns. He finished the night 21-of-24 for 330 yards with four TDs and an interception. With Seattle up big in the fourth quarter, Drew Lock came in for mop-up duty to finish the night.

Darnold’s first two touchdowns went to Tory Horton, as the rookie receiver caught a 4-yard touchdown late in the first quarter and a 25-yard TD midway through the second. Darnold’s next touchdown came 11 seconds later after Seattle’s special teams forced a fumble on a kickoff, as the quarterback hit tight end Elijah Arroyo for a 26-yard score.

The quarterback then connected with receiver Cody White for a 60-yard score to go up 28-0.

Darnold’s 17 consecutive completions tied Warren Mon’s franchise record.

Jason Myers hit a 41-yard field goal at the end of the second quarter and AJ Barner put in a 1-yard touchdown in the third on a tush-push play to give Seattle its 38 points.

On the other side, it was a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad night for the Commanders, as the club has likely lost its quarterback for a significant period of time. Still in the blowout contest midway through the fourth quarter, Jayden Daniels suffered an arm injury as he braced his fall while being sacked inside the 5-yard line.

Daniels’ left arm was immediately placed in an air cast before he walked off the field to the locker room for an X-ray.

Daniels, who has already missed three starts this year due to injury, was constantly pressured all night before he was injured, with Seattle sacking him four times. He ended his night 16-of-22 for 153 yards with an interception, plus 10 carries for 51 yards with a touchdown.

While Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba did not score a touchdown on Sunday night, he did post eight catches for 129 yards. Smith-Njigba already has six 100-yard games this season, which ties Steve Largent’s franchise record. Smith-Njigba also became the fifth player in the Super Bowl era with at least 75 yards in each of his first eight games of a season, plus he joined Isaac Bruce as the only players 23 or younger with at least 900 receiving yards in their first eight games of a season.

Now at 6-2, the Seahawks will host the division-rival Cardinals next Sunday afternoon.

At 3-6, the Commanders will be at home to play the Lions — but they will have to do so without their starting quarterback.