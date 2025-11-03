Jayden Daniels suffers significant arm injury late in Commanders-Seahawks

Washington’s bad night has gotten much, much worse.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a significant left arm injury midway through the fourth quarter. While the Commanders have not yet announced him as out, he is obviously not going to return to the contest.

On second-and-goal from the Seattle 2-yard line, Daniels didn’t have anything initially and left the pocket to his right. But as he was sacked by linebacker Drake Thomas, he used his left arm to brace his fall. Daniels’ arm was twisted in the process and was turned improperly as he was on the ground after the play was blown dead.

Daniels’ arm was immediately placed in an air cast as he was walked from the field to the locker room for an X-ray.

Chris Rodriguez finished the drive with a touchdown, making the score 38-14, Seahawks. But Washington’s season is now hanging in the balance.

Daniels’ night ended with him going 16-of-22 passing for 153 yards with an interception. He rushed 10 times for 51 yards with a touchdown.