Sunday Ticket has its first issues on YouTube TV

Sunday Ticket is like an offensive line. When it’s working well, you don’t notice. When it isn’t, it becomes glaring.

The out-of-market NFL game package had worked well for the first seven Sundays of the first season of its time with YouTube and YouTube TV. On the eighth Sunday, it did not.

Via Cindy Boren of the Washington Post, customers complained when experiencing issues on Sunday. YouTube TV acknowledged the issues, saying it was “working on a fix.”

Per Boren, the issues lasted into the second half of the early games on Sunday.

DirecTV had the exclusive rights to Sunday Ticket from 1994 through 2022. YouTube purchased the package for 2023 and beyond.