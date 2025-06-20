 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_bensonleblanc_250620.jpg
Unpacking the meaning of Benson LeBlanc’s arrest
nbc_pftpm_kittlesaleh_250620.jpg
Kittle: ‘Violence is coming’ with Saleh’s return
nbc_pftpm_shedeur_250620.jpg
Sanders’ speeding ticket shows ‘lack of awareness’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
nbc_pftpm_bensonleblanc_250620.jpg
Unpacking the meaning of Benson LeBlanc’s arrest
nbc_pftpm_kittlesaleh_250620.jpg
Kittle: ‘Violence is coming’ with Saleh’s return
nbc_pftpm_shedeur_250620.jpg
Sanders’ speeding ticket shows ‘lack of awareness’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Sunday Ticket’s move to YouTube helped NFL reach a younger audience, YouTube CEO says

  
When YouTube became a major NFL TV partner with its acquisition of the Sunday Ticket rights, it did more than just make Sunday Ticket more convenient for viewers who couldn’t get DirecTV. It also opened the NFL up to younger viewers.

That’s the word from YouTube CEO Neal Mohan, who said the company “aged down” the NFL’s audience, according to Sports Business Journal.

Mohan told TheAnkler.com that the NFL’s partnership with YouTube allows NFL games to “live alongside all of this other amazing creator-first sports content,” which a younger audience goes to YouTube to see.

Sunday Ticket is an expensive subscription, so few people would buy it without already being big NFL fans. But Mohan said that when YouTube shows the Week One Chiefs-Chargers game in Brazil on September 5 for free to the whole world, it will be a major step toward helping the league attract a significant new audience — and a significantly younger audience.