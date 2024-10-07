 Skip navigation
Sunday was the first day in NFL history with two 100-yard defensive touchdowns

  
Never before in NFL history had two 100-yard defensive touchdowns been scored in the same week. Until Sunday, when two were scored just minutes apart.

First, with the Giants facing fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line, running back Eric Gray fumbled just inches away from sticking the ball over the goal line, Seahawks safety Rayshawn Jenkins picked up two yards into the end zone, and he raced all the way to the other end zone for a 102-yard fumble-return for a touchdown. That was tied for the third-longest fumble-return touchdown in NFL history .

Minutes later, Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II intercepted Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew at the goal line and sprinted down the sideline to the other goal line, for a 100-yard pick-six.

That makes Week Five of the 2024 season the first week in NFL history with two 100-yard defensive touchdowns. Jenkins and Surtain scored the two longest touchdowns of the day, and did it on defense.