T.J. Hockenson has no injury designation, Blake Cashman out for Vikings

  
Published November 1, 2024 02:40 PM

Tight end T.J. Hockenson is set to make his 2024 debut on Sunday night against the Colts.

Hockenson was activated from injured reserve after last Thursday’s loss to the Rams and he fully participated in practice every day this week. That suggested he was ready for his first appearance since last season’s knee injury and head coach Kevin O’Connell said on Thursday that he thinks Hockenson is ready to go.

The team confirmed that on Friday when the final injury report of the week was released and it showed no injury designation for Hockenson.

Linebacker Blake Cashman (toe) is out for the third straight game. Defensive end Taki Taimani (ankle) is also out and cornerback Akayleb Evans (hip) is listed as questionable.