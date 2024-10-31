Kevin O’Connell: I think T.J. Hockenson is ready to play

After he was activated off the physically unable to perform list late last week, tight end T.J. Hockenson appears set to make his 2024 debut on Sunday.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that Hockenson should be good to go for the Week 9 matchup against the Colts.

“I think T.J. is ready to play, as good as he has really looked since we’ve gotten him here and that’s saying something considering the impact he made right away in ’22 and then the season he was having last year at the time when he got hurt,” O’Connell said. “I know he is excited. Everyone is excited to have him back out there. Huge part of our system and offense and organization to have 87 back out there.”

As for playing time, O’Connell didn’t explicitly mention a seat restriction. But the team does have other options at the position who have been effective so far this season.

“Just naturally how it works out at that position with having a guy like Josh Oliver and Johnny Mundt who have done some really good things, I think it will naturally work itself out,” O’Connell said.

Hockenson was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, according to Minnesota’s first injury report of the week.

Before suffering a torn ACL and MCL, Hockenson had caught 95 passes for 960 yards with five touchdowns in 15 games.