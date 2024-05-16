 Skip navigation
T.J. Hockenson: Incredible progress in knee rehab, no timeline for return

  
Published May 16, 2024 09:10 AM

The Vikings now know their schedule for the 2024 season, but they are still waiting to find out when tight end T.J. Hockenson will be joining them on the field.

Hockenson tore his ACL and MCL in Week 16 against the Lions and he said on NFL Network Wednesday that there’s no clarity on when he might be fully cleared to return to action at this point.

“They haven’t really put a timeline on it,” Hockenson said. “We’re just kinda taking it day by day, week by week, there’s just so many variables that you can go through in this process. I’m doing really good right now. We’re attacking each process. I’m attacking each one and it’s been awesome, the progression has been incredible.”

One of the first decisions the Vikings will have to make on Hockenson is whether to put him on the physically unable to perform list for the start of the regular season. If they do, Week Five’s game against the Jets in London would be the first game he’s eligible to play. The Vikings have a bye in Week Six, which could make Week Seven against the Lions a potential landing spot as well.