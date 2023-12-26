T.J. Hockenson out for season with torn ACL, MCL

The Vikings won’t have tight end T.J. Hockenson for the rest of the season.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed in his Tuesday press conference that Hockenson suffered a torn ACL and MCL during Sunday’s loss to the Lions.

It’s a significant blow to the Vikings’ offense, as Hockenson leads the team with 95 catches and 960 yards in his first full season with the club. While Hockenson will finish with 15 games played, both are career highs for the 26-year-old tight end. Hockenson also has five touchdowns.

Via Alec Lewis of TheAthletic.com, O’Connell also mentioned that receiver Jordan Addison (ankle) and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder) are both day-to-day.

Their status will be worth monitoring with Minnesota’s injury reports over the course of the week.