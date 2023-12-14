T.J. Watt exits concussion protocol

T.J. Watt is back.

Six days after taking an Ezekiel Elliott knee to the facemask and five days after entering the concussion protocol, Watt has been fully cleared.

The Steelers made the announcement on Wednesday night. Watt will be available when the 7-6 Steelers face the 7-6 Colts on Saturday, barring any return of symptoms.

The quick exit from the protocol does nothing to alter the lingering issues regarding Watt’s diagnosis. The goal is (or should be) to treat players as patients, with their health taking precedence over their ability to play.

In Watt’s case, it seemed as if the doctors were looking for reasons to let him play, instead of probing for reasons why he shouldn’t play. Along the way, they might have missed the bigger picture — especially after he was given a tinted visor during the game.

Here’s hoping the league and the union engage in a thorough and, if necessary, contentious review. In situations like this, where reasonable observers can’t help but think something is amiss, it’s important to embrace the truth, wherever it might lead and whatever the consequences might be.