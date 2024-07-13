T.J. Watt, Micah Parsons are the co-favorites to win Defensive Player of the Year

The betting odds for the NFL’s 2024 Defensive Player of the Year award have two players listed as co-favorites.

Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt and Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons are both at +550, tied for the shortest odds of any player at DraftKings.com.

Watt previously won the award in 2021, and if he wins it again he’ll be just the eighth player to win multiple Defensive Player of the Year awards. His brother J.J. Watt won the award three times, as did Lawrence Taylor and Aaron Donald. Past two-time winners were Mean Joe Greene, Mike Singletary, Bruce Smith, Reggie White and Ray Lewis.

Parsons has not won the award but has finished either second or third in the voting in each of his three NFL seasons. At age 25 he has already established himself as one of the NFL’s truly elite defensive players (and wants the Cowboys to pay him like it).

The next-shortest odds belong to San Francisco’s Nick Bosa at Las Vegas’s Maxx Crosby, both at +700. Last year’s winner, Cleveland’s Myles Garrett, is at +800. Detroit’s Aidan Hutchinson is at +1000.

The Defensive Player of the Year award usually goes to a defensive lineman or outside linebacker. The defensive back with the shortest odds is Baltimore’s Kyle Hamilton, at +4000.