T.Y. McGill returns to 49ers

Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal who they believe are the most glad Aaron Rodgers intends to play for the Jets, from Jordan Love to Jets WRs and more.
The 49ers will keep defensive tackle T.Y. McGill around for another year.
McGill signed a one-year contract to return to the 49ers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The 30-year-old McGill played nine games for the 49ers last season.
McGill has been well-traveled in his NFL career, with stints on the Seahawks, Colts, Browns, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Chargers again, Washington, Chargers a third time, Saints, Eagles a second time, Washington a second time, Vikings and 49ers. Now he’s staying put.