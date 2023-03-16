T.Y. McGill returns to 49ers

The 49ers will keep defensive tackle T.Y. McGill around for another year.

McGill signed a one-year contract to return to the 49ers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 30-year-old McGill played nine games for the 49ers last season.

McGill has been well-traveled in his NFL career, with stints on the Seahawks, Colts, Browns, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Chargers again, Washington, Chargers a third time, Saints, Eagles a second time, Washington a second time, Vikings and 49ers. Now he’s staying put.