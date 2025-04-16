Tank Dell continues his rehab from a gruesome knee injury

Texans receiver Tank Dell is off crutches and continuing his rehab on a gruesome left knee injury that likely keeps him out the entire 2025 season.

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio was noncommittal on Dell’s return on Wednesday.

“Making progress,” Caserio said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “Try not to put any timetables on it, because none of us are doctors. I’m certainly not smart enough to be a doctor. So, when they’re ready, they’re ready. Once they give us the information, then we’ll adjust accordingly.

“But he’s had a good attitude. He’s been in here, honestly, probably seen him every day. So, he’s in good spirits. He’s working hard. So, you take it one day at a time and you know when he’s ready, he’s ready.”

Dell dislocated his knee and tore three ligaments in a December game against the Chiefs last season. He has undergone two surgeries, the most recent on March 5, when team doctor, Dr. Walter Lowe, repaired the torn ACL.

The Texans traded for Christian Kirk to try to make up for the loss of Dell, who had 51 catches for 667 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games last season. He ended his rookie season on injured reserve, too, after making 47 catches for 709 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games.