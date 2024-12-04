Tarheeb Still named AFC defensive player of the week

Chargers rookie Tarheeb Still was a big part of Los Angeles’ 17-13 victory over Atlanta and now he’s received some recognition.

The NFL named Still AFC defensive player of the week for his performance.

Los Angeles had four interceptions off of quarterback Kirk Cousins and Still caught two of them — returning one for a 61-yard touchdown to put his club ahead 17-10 in the third quarter.

In nine games with seven starts, Still now has three interceptions with eight passes defensed this season.

The Chargers will have another tough road matchup in Week 14, playing the Chiefs in Kansas City on Sunday night.