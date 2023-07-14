Tariq Woolen says his knee is getting right after offseason surgery

Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen watched from the sideline during Organized Team Activities after having arthroscopic knee surgery for an offseason injury. But he says he’s making progress.

Woolen posted a video of himself sprinting and appearing to move well, and he wrote that his knee feels good.

“The knee is getting right,” Woolen wrote.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has said he expects Woolen to be on the field at the start of training camp.

Woolen was a 2022 fifth-round draft pick who started all 17 games, tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions, and made the Pro Bowl as a rookie