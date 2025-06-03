Taron Johnson participating in Bills OTAs after shoulder surgery

Bills cornerback Taron Johnson closed out the 2024 season with a torn labrum in his shoulder and his recovery from surgery to repair appears to be progressing well.

Johnson is taking part in the team’s OTA practices this month and said that he feels like he’s on track to be ready to go once the team gets to training camp this summer.

“Feels good, pretty much feels close to normal,” Johnson said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News. “So, that’s all I can really ask for, being healthy before training camp, so I can fully train and get ready for the season.”

Johnson started 12 regular season games last year and had 65 tackles, two interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He also had 11 tackles in the playoffs.