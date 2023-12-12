Taylor Decker estimated as non-practice participant Tuesday

Lions left tackle Taylor Decker did not have his best day Sunday against the Bears, and Lions fans noticed.

It appears there is an explanation.

The Lions estimated him as a non-participant in Tuesday’s practice with a back injury. He last appeared on the report in Week 6, which was the final week of the five weeks he was on the report with an ankle injury.

He played all 65 snaps in Sunday’s loss.

Defensive tackle Benito Jones (neck) and center Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe) were listed as limited.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker (knee) had a full practice.