Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow questionable for Lions

The Lions have some uncertainty about a pair of their starting offensive linemen heading into Saturday night’s game against the Broncos.

Left tackle Taylor Decker and center Frank Ragnow are both listed as questionable to play this weekend. Defensive tackle Benito Jones (neck) and wide receiver Josh Reynolds (back) are also carrying those designations.

Decker has a back injury and was listed as a non-participant in Tuesday’s practice before returning on Wednesday and moving up to full participation Thursday. Decker missed two games earlier this season, but has played every snap in the other 11 games this season.

Ragnow did not play last week as he deals with knee, back, and toe issues. He joined Decker in making the move up to a full participation listing on Thursday.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker (knee) remains on the non-football injury list and the team ruled out the possibility that he’ll be activated in time for the Denver game.