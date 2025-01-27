 Skip navigation
Taylor Decker makes his first Pro Bowl in his ninth season

  
Published January 27, 2025 04:11 PM

Lions left tackle Taylor Decker is headed to his first Pro Bowl.

The team announced Monday that Decker will replace teammate Penei Sewell. It is unclear what the injury is for the Lions’ right tackle as he played every down of the divisional round loss to the Commanders and wasn’t listed on the injury report leading up to the game.

Decker, a first-round pick in 2016, was the third alternate at tackle.

He started 14 of 17 games this season.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs, quarterback Jared Goff, receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, center Frank Ragnow, safety Brian Branch and punter Jack Fox also are expected to participated in the Pro Bowl Games, which begin Thursday and run through the weekend.