Taylor Heinicke out with injury, Desmond Ridder in for Falcons

The Falcons have made another quarterback change, but this one wasn’t a coach’s decision.

Taylor Heinicke stayed down at the end of an eight-yard run in the fourth quarter and was removed from the game to be evaluated by the team’s medical staff. Desmond Ridder, who was replaced by Heinicke at halftime in Week Eight, is now in the game.

Heinicke was grabbing his leg after going down, but there’s been no official word from the team about the nature of the injury at this point.

Heinicke was 8-of-15 for 56 yards and a touchdown before the injury. The Cardinals lead 22-17, so Ridder will be trying to lead a comeback in the final minutes of this one.