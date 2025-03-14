 Skip navigation
Taylor Heinicke re-signs with Chargers

  
Published March 13, 2025 08:55 PM

The career of quarterback Taylor Heinicke will continue.

Per multiple reports, Heinicke has re-signed with the Chargers. It’s a one-year deal worth “up to” $6.2 million.

Undrafted 10 years ago, Heinicke has spent time with the Vikings, Patriots, Texans, Panthers, Commanders, and Falcons. He also played for the St. Louis Battlehawks of the first reboot of the XFL in 2020.

Heinicke, 31, was traded by the Falcons to the Chargers last August. Now, he’ll be sticking around in L.A.

He has 42 regular-season appearances and 29 starts. His record is 13-15-1.

Heinecke also started a wild-card game for the Commanders in 2020, an eight-point home loss to the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay would go on to win the Super Bowl.

In the regular-season, Heinicke has thrown for 6,663 yards, with 39 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. His career passer rating is 84.1.