Taylor Heinicke ruled out with hamstring injury

Desmond Ridder will be the Falcons quarterback for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

The Falcons announced that Heinicke has been ruled out of the remainder of the game in Arizona because of a hamstring injury. Heinicke was injured on an eight-yard run in the fourth quarter with the Cardinals leading 22-17.

Ridder entered the game and converted a quarterback sneak on fourth down for a first down before hitting Drake London for 19 yards to pick up another one. A 10-yard Bijan Robinson run kept the chains moving, but Ridder was stopped for no gain on another fourth-down sneak to end the drive without points.

The Falcons have forced a punt, though, and more than five minutes remain for Ridder to pull off a comeback win.