Taylor Rapp, Dion Dawkins out of practice; Matt Milano limited

  
Published January 22, 2025 03:12 PM

Linebacker Matt Milano’s absence from the end of Sunday’s victory over the Ravens was explained by Wednesday’s injury report.

Milano was estimated as a limited participant with biceps and hamstring injuries.

He played 51 of 59 defensive snaps.

The Bills held a walk-through Wednesday, and they estimated safety Taylor Rapp (back/hip) and offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (illness) as non-participants. Coach Sean McDermott called Rapp day to day.

Cornerback Christian Benford (concussion) was limited, a good sign for his availability for Sunday. Benford was injured on the onside kick at the end of the divisional round game.

Safety Damar Hamlin (rib), cornerback Taron Johnson (neck/shoulder), tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee), defensive back Cam Lewis (shoulder), center Connor McGovern (shoulder), defensive end Greg Rousseau (finger) and linebacker Dorian Williams (elbow) were full participants.