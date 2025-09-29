Taysom Hill, Foster Moreau will return to practice for Saints

The Saints are getting a pair of tight ends back on the practice field this week.

Head coach Kellen Moore said at a Monday press conference that Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau are both going to start the process of returning to active duty from the physically unable to perform list this week. Hill has been out with a chest injury and Moreau has been sidelined by a knee injury.

Moore said they’ll see how things progress with both players and that he’s looking forward to adding Hill’s offensive versatility to the lineup.

“He’s obviously had such an impact on this organization for such a long time, and whenever that time comes that he’s back on the field, we’ll be fired up,” Moore said.

Both players will be able to practice for three weeks before the team reaches a deadline to activate them. If they aren’t activated by then, they will not be able to play at all this season.