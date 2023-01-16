 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Top News

TCU receiver Quentin Johnston declares for 2023 NFL Draft

  
Published January 16, 2023 01:43 PM
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. He announced his decision on social media Monday.

“I have made the decision to leave TCU and chase my lifelong dream of being in the NFL and have officially declared,” Johnston wrote.

He is one of the top draft prospects at his position along with USC’s Jordan Addison and Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigma.

Johnston is expected to be TCU’s highest-drafted player since receiver Jalen Reagor was the 21st pick in the 2020 draft.

In three seasons, Johnston made 115 receptions for 2,190 yards and 14 touchdowns. He had nine 100-yard receiving games.

In 2022, he became the school’s first 1,000-yard receiver since Reagor in 2016 with 60 receptions for 1,069 yards and six scores.