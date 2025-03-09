TE Chris Manhertz agrees to a one-year deal to return to the Giants

The Giants are bringing back veteran tight end Chris Manhertz.

The team announced a one-year deal with Manhertz.

Manhertz has played nine NFL seasons with five different teams, joining the Giants last March. He played all 17 games, with 11 starts, last season, seeing action on 342 offensive snaps and 165 on special teams.

He caught three passes for 30 yards and a touchdown.

Manhertz, 32, has appeared in 137 regular-season games with 64 starts for the Saints, Panthers, Jaguars, Broncos and Giants.

Used mostly as a blocking tight end, Manhertz has 29 receptions for 301 yards and three touchdowns in his career.