 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_floriogenoraiders_250307.jpg
Seahawks reportedly trade QB Smith to Raiders
nbc_pft_jagsmoves_250307.jpg
Jaguars reportedly will make a lot of roster moves
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250307.jpg
Kelce ‘can’t engineer’ his exit from the NFL

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_floriogenoraiders_250307.jpg
Seahawks reportedly trade QB Smith to Raiders
nbc_pft_jagsmoves_250307.jpg
Jaguars reportedly will make a lot of roster moves
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250307.jpg
Kelce ‘can’t engineer’ his exit from the NFL

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

TE Chris Manhertz agrees to a one-year deal to return to the Giants

  
Published March 8, 2025 08:00 PM

The Giants are bringing back veteran tight end Chris Manhertz.

The team announced a one-year deal with Manhertz.

Manhertz has played nine NFL seasons with five different teams, joining the Giants last March. He played all 17 games, with 11 starts, last season, seeing action on 342 offensive snaps and 165 on special teams.

He caught three passes for 30 yards and a touchdown.

Manhertz, 32, has appeared in 137 regular-season games with 64 starts for the Saints, Panthers, Jaguars, Broncos and Giants.

Used mostly as a blocking tight end, Manhertz has 29 receptions for 301 yards and three touchdowns in his career.